Web site texts and images, © 2014 Panini S.p.A., all rights reserved. Marvel Comics and all related images and logos are © 2014 MARVEL (marvel.com). All other images are © and TM their respective owners.

All copyrighted material is used only for journalistic and promotional purposes.

Format "Marvel made in Italy" © 2007/2014 and created by Matteo Losso.

Blog hosted on